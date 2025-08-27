Taylor Swift says yes: Travis Kelce proposes in rose garden after two years of dating

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just turned their “love story” into real life. After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement with a photo carousel on Instagram.

The pictures show Kelce proposing in a rose garden, Swift beaming as she hugs him, and a close-up of her diamond ring set in gold.

Swift captioned the post with a wink: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post has already garnered 24 million likes in just 10 hours.

The pair went public in October 2023, after Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour. Since then, their relationship has played out under a spotlight, drawing fans from both pop and football worlds.

Alongside the engagement, Swift also revealed her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The announcement came on Kelce’s podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason. The album is set for release on October 3, 2025.