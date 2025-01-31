Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. While the category she will present remains undisclosed, Swift is also a top contender in this year's nominations, with her album The Tortured Poets Department earning six nods.

The pop icon is in the running for Album of the Year, and if she wins, she will break her own record by securing the honour for a fifth time. She currently shares the record with four wins alongside legends Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, having previously won for Midnights, Folklore, 1989, and Fearless.

Swift is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Gracie Abrams). In the Album of the Year category, she faces competition from Beyoncé (Cowboy Carter), Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft), and Sabrina Carpenter (Short and Sweet).

The Eras Tour star recently wrapped up her record-breaking stadium tour, which spanned over a year and a half across multiple continents. The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive time, will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The first wave of performers for the show includes Billie Eilish, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims.