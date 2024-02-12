Singer Taylor Swift shared a kiss with her boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, after his team won the Super Bowl in 2024. In Sunday's NFL championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs led by Travis beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Social media sites featured many footage of the couple sharing a kiss following the victory. In a video that was posted on X (previously Twitter), Taylor and Travis could be seen kissing and hugging. She gave him a back pat too. Taylor grinned too, but it was inaudible, and she told Travis something.

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

For the game, Taylor wore a black outfit and a red jacket. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "So beautiful, started crying. Love people in love." A tweet read, "Beautiful. I wish them all the happiness in the world." "I said remember this moment," wrote another person.

Taylor arrived to the stadium with her mother, Andrea Swift, rapper Ice Spice, and actor Blake Lively. Post Malone snuggled up to Blake during her rendition of America the Beautiful. Additionally, she was observed downing a drink before smashing her cup to the spectators' cheers of appreciation and a few jeers.

She landed in Los Angeles around two hours before start, having flown from Tokyo. In one of the VIP boxes, Taylor was also observed conversing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Travis' brother, centre Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. Entertainer Lana Del Rey arrived at the star-studded room just in time to see Usher's halftime performance. Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys were among the special guests. Singing the national anthem was Reba McEntire.