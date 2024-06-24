Pop superstar Taylor Swift brought an unexpected guest to her Wembley Stadium performance in London - NFL quarterback and boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player made a surprise appearance during Swift's rendition of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," a track from her latest album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Kelce, dressed in a tuxedo and sparkly top hat, joined Swift onstage for one of her costume changes. He assisted by lifting the singer and playfully powdering her face, much to the delight of the audience.

The Eras Tour's official X account reported the unexpected cameo, which added an extra layer of excitement to Swift's already electrifying performance. Fans erupted in cheers as Kelce showcased his support for Swift's artistry.

This isn't Kelce's first time at an Eras Tour concert. He initially attended a show in Kansas City last year, before the couple's relationship became public. Since then, he's been a frequent attendee at Swift's performances.

The couple's mutual support extends beyond the stage, with Swift often seen cheering for Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, including their recent Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.