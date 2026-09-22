Taylor Swift to receive inaugural Artist Director Honours at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift will be honoured with the inaugural Artist Director Honours at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, recognising her work as a music video director and her contribution to visual storytelling.

MTV said the new honour celebrates a musician “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling”.

The award adds another milestone to Swift’s record at the VMAs. She has won 30 awards, placing her level with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history. She has also won Video of the Year five times and is nominated in nine categories at this year’s ceremony, including Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia.

Swift’s work behind the camera has become an increasingly important part of her artistic output. She has directed most of her music videos since The Man in 2020, following her early experience as a co-director on Mine in 2010 alongside Roman White.

Her directing credits now span more than 15 projects, including All Too Well: The Short Film, which won Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Swift previously spoke about her transition into directing in a 2022 interview with Variety, saying it began out of necessity while developing The Man.

She had written the concept for the video, which required her to be transformed through prosthetics into a man, and initially intended to work with a female director. After the directors she approached were unavailable, Swift decided to take on the role herself.

The experience changed her approach to filmmaking. “I just thought, ‘This is more fulfilling than I ever could imagine,’” she said, adding that she was gradually taking on more creative responsibility.

Swift has described directing as a natural extension of her long-standing interest in storytelling. Writing stories, poetry and songs, she said, had always been central to her creative process.

“The more I did it, the more I loved it,” she said.