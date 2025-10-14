Taylor Swift to release six-part ‘Eras Tour’ docuseries, finale concert movie

Taylor Swift fans are in for a double treat this holiday season. The pop superstar has revealed that a six-part documentary series, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will premiere on Disney+ on December 12. The launch will also feature a brand-new concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, filmed during the tour’s grand finale in Vancouver.

Swift dropped the news on Instagram along with a 1-minute-39-second teaser trailer, giving fans a sneak peek behind the curtain of her record-breaking tour. “It was the End of an Era, and we knew it,” she wrote. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives.”

The singer confirmed that the film will include the complete Tortured Poets Department set and that the first two episodes of the docuseries will arrive the same day.

As revealed on Good Morning America, the series promises “an intimate look at Taylor’s life” during the global phenomenon that was The Eras Tour. Expect appearances from her tour openers Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, plus guest cameos by Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

New episodes will roll out in pairs over three consecutive weeks, offering fans a detailed look at life on and off stage.

According to Variety, The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott and Sheena M Joyce, produced by Object & Animal, while The Final Show is helmed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions with Silent House Productions.

The concert film captures Swift’s final performance of The Eras Tour at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, on December 8, 2023—a fitting close to one of the most talked-about tours in music history.