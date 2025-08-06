Taylor Swift turns Arrowhead into a runway, painting Chiefs Kingdom red with Eras Tour Chic

Arrowhead Stadium might be the home of touchdowns and tailgates, but last weekend it briefly morphed into a pop-culture runway—and Taylor Swift didn’t even need a catwalk. Cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the superstar singer showed up in a custom Chiefs jacket that instantly sent fans into a frenzy.

But this wasn’t just any jacket. It was a creation by Kristin Juszczyk, co-owner of Off Season—a brand blending NFL energy with girlhood glam. And in the fashion world, Swift wearing your design is like catching a Hail Mary in overtime.

“She single-handedly changed my career,” Juszczyk gushed to Page Six Style. “It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine… She opened so many doors for me. And she looked amazing!” Translation: the jacket scored a bigger win than a Kelce touchdown.

Kristin, whose husband Kyle Juszczyk plays for the San Francisco 49ers, described her fashion line to KCTV5 as “our own sorority within the NFL.” And it turns out this sorority just got its unofficial president: Taylor Swift, accessorizing with a billion streaming numbers and a stadium’s worth of star power.

Even more charming? Juszczyk says that despite her 49ers ties, Chiefs Kingdom feels like home. “They’ve supported me from day one,” she said. Well, now they’ve got the ultimate cosign in sequins and lipstick red.

Meanwhile, Swifties and NFL Twitter are still spinning over the real endgame: rumors that Taylor might snag a share of the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Sport Bible, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already nodded his approval—though the league hasn’t dropped an official statement yet. If true, that would make Taylor not just the queen of hearts but also queen of Arrowhead… and maybe the only NFL owner who could sell out a stadium twice in the same weekend.

Whether or not the deal happens, one thing’s certain: Taylor Swift is rewriting the NFL fashion playbook, one viral jacket at a time. And somewhere in the distance, a closet full of future stadium-style looks is quietly waiting for its call-up to the big leagues.