Less than 24 hours after two teenagers were arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austrian authorities revealed a plan aimed at causing mass casualties. The concert promoter, Barracuda Music, canceled the three scheduled Vienna shows on Wednesday night, which had been expected to attract over 200,000 fans from around the globe.

The primary suspect, a 19-year-old man, was radicalized online and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, according to Franz Ruf, Austria's head of public safety, during a Thursday news conference. The suspect reportedly confessed to the plot shortly after his arrest, providing police with detailed information about his intended actions, which included using explosives and weapons to cause maximum harm to concertgoers. A search of his home uncovered explosives, timers, machetes, and knives, Ruf added.

A 17-year-old suspected accomplice, who had previously come to the attention of the police, had recently started working for an events service provider at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was set to perform. He was arrested at the stadium on Wednesday, Ruf said.

A 15-year-old boy, also questioned by police, corroborated many details of the main suspect’s confession. While the boy was not believed to be an active participant in the plot, he was aware of its details, Ruf noted.

With the suspects now in custody, Ruf stated that there was no longer an imminent threat.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, director of Austria's domestic intelligence agency, emphasized that while his agency understood the promoter's decision to cancel the concerts, it had not recommended such a measure.

Austria's interior minister, Gerhard Karner, highlighted the seriousness of the situation, noting that the country had been on heightened alert for terrorism since the October 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. "The danger from Islamist extremism in Europe has increased significantly following the terrible terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel," Karner stated.

Concerts in Europe have been targets of attacks in recent years. In 2015, three gunmen attacked a Paris concert venue, killing over 90 people and injuring hundreds. In 2017, a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people. And in March, four men attacked a concert venue in Moscow, killing more than 100. All three attacks were carried out by individuals inspired by or linked to the Islamic State.

Last week, Swift's fans were also targeted in England when three children were killed in a stabbing during a dance class themed around the singer. A teenage boy was arrested in connection with that incident.

Next week, Swift's global tour is set to continue with five sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London, a 90,000-capacity venue. Although neither Wembley Stadium nor A.E.G. Presents, the tour's British promoter, immediately responded to inquiries about the impact of the Austrian events, a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said there was "nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London."