American pop singer Taylor Swift's personal trainer, Kirk Myers, has shared the 34-year-old's workout routine, 'tailored' specifically for the Eras Tour. In a recent interview, Myers mentioned that Swift would consistently attend gym sessions, even on days off from the tour.

While speaking to Vogue, Kirk Myers revealed that Taylor's workout routine is so intense that most people could 'throw up or lay down'. "I’m ready to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer.’ I don't think there’s a cooler title out there", he remarked.

Myers said, "Though it’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her." Speaking about her Eras Tour, he said, "We approached her training for the Eras tour with the mindset of a professional athlete. There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn't touring and ‘in-season’ when she was."

Myers added, "If you’ve seen the show (Eras Tour), you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row, and then you finally have a few off days, and you’re still showing up to the gym. That’s Taylor."

During the same interview, Myers praised the billionaire and said, "Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met. It’s super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts. I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster."

Myers is not just Taylor's personal trainer, but has also trained Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Eva Longoria, among others.

Meanwhile, Taylor's highly anticipated 11th album 'The Tortured Poets Department' released worldwide on April 19. The album consists of 31 songs.