US singer Taylor Swift has postponed her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil due to extreme heat, following the death of a fan who fell sick at the concert venue.

The fan, identified as Ana Clara Benevides, 23, became unwell during Friday's show at Nilton Santos stadium and later succumbed at a hospital.

The cause of her death is still unknown and is under investigation by Rio's state health service, as per the information provided by event organizer T4F (SHOW3.SA). The announcement of the concert's postponement was made by Taylor Swift through an Instagram post.

"The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram about two hours before she was to go on stage. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to, and always will, come first."

The temperature and humidity gauge known as Rio's heat index hit a record high of 59.3 degrees Celsius (138.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday. On Saturday, it hit 59.7 degrees Celsius (139.5).