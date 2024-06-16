The highly anticipated teaser for "Stree 2," starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been unveiled in theatres alongside the release of "Munjya." While not yet available on social media, the teaser has already generated significant buzz. The sequel brings back the beloved cast from the original film, including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

"Stree," released in 2018, was the first film in Dinesh Vijan's supernatural universe and was a massive success, earning Rs 129.90 crore in India. Set in the fictional town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, the story revolves around a female spirit who abducts men during an annual festival, leaving only their clothes behind. The townspeople attempt to ward her off by painting "O Stree, Kal Aana" ("Oh woman, come tomorrow") on their walls.

The makers of "Stree 2" have promised that the sequel will be funnier and scarier, aiming to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. According to the teaser, the ghostly "Stree" is back with her chilling shriek, continuing to hunt down men. Rajkummar Rao and his friends, along with Shraddha Kapoor, are set to captivate audiences once again with their chemistry and comedic timing.

"Stree 2" is expected to face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s "Khel Khel Mein" and Allu Arjun’s "Pushpa 2." The film is produced by Maddock Films and continues to build excitement as fans eagerly await its release.