Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film 'Tejas,' in which she will play airforce pilot Tejas Gill, will be released on October 20.

"Tejas featuring Kangana Ranaut @KanganaTeam in the lead role as Air Force pilot to release on 20th October. The movie Tejas has been in the making since 2020 and will be released in October this year", Indian Aerospace Defence wrote in a Twitter post on July 10 and shared some beautiful snaps of her wearing uniform looking all bold and beautiful.

Tejas featuring Kangana Ranaut @KanganaTeam in the lead role as Air Force pilot to release on 20th October. The movie Tejas has been in the making since 2020 and will be released in October this year. #IADN pic.twitter.com/dxWhPtkfAw — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) July 9, 2023

Tejas' production company has stated that the film will be released in theatres countrywide on October 20.

Tejas is based on the incredible journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and strives to inspire and create a profound feeling of pride in the heroic warriors who ceaselessly serve our country while facing countless hardships.

The movie is written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara.