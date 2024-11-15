The Telangana government has issued a notice to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the organisers of his upcoming 'Dil-Luminati' concert.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 15, 2024, in Hyderabad.

The notice specifies that Diljit Dosanjh must refrain from performing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Additionally, the organisers and the singer have been instructed not to involve children on stage during the live performance.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has made waves in the music industry by becoming the first Indian artiste to grace the cover of Billboard Canada. This special edition will include exclusive content from his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour.



Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first Indian artiste on Billboard Canada cover

Billboard Canada's official Instagram account shared the exciting news, showcasing the cover featuring Diljit. Their post celebrated this milestone, stating, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard. It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication."

Fans flooded the comments with praise, with one user declaring, "Diljit giving us the representation we deserve!" Another chimed in, "Making history and making us proud each step of the way."

Currently on tour, Diljit has been captivating audiences across the US and Europe. After wrapping up his international performances, he is set to kick off the Indian leg of his tour on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. From there, he will head to cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.