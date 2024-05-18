Telugu television actor Chandrakanth was found dead at his residence in Alkapur in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

This occurs only a few days after the untimely death of his co-star Pavitra Jayaram from "Trinayani."

According to reports, actor Chandrakanth was discovered hanging at his Alkapur home.

The residence where he and Pavitra Jayaram shared was the same. He was profoundly saddened by Pavitra's passing even though he was also a part of the accident that took her life.

The actor had shared an emotional post about her just a few days back that read, Naannnaa ... pls hey wait for just 2days ra.. (sic)."

In an interview, Chandrakanth had also disclosed that they intended to officially announce their romance shortly.

On May 12, a Sunday, a vehicle accident in Hyderabad claimed the life of Pavitra Jayaram. Her car was hit by a bus, according to reports. She was travelling with her sister Apeksha and driver Srikant at the time of the tragedy, in addition to Chandrakanth.