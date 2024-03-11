Telugu film director Surya Kiran, renowned for his works such as 'Satyam' and 'Dhana 51', has succumbed to ill-health at the age of 48. The director breathed his last in his Chennai home on March 11 reportedly due to complications arising from jaundice. Surya Kiran had been undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital.

Starting his career as a child actor, Surya Kiran appeared in over 200 films, including notable titles like 'Mauna Geethangal' and 'Padukathavan.' Transitioning to the director's chair, he made his debut in 2003 with 'Satyam,' starring Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia in lead roles. The film catapulted him to instant fame and success.

Following 'Satyam,' Surya Kiran directed 'Dhana 51' in 2005, featuring Sumanth. Subsequently, he helmed projects like 'Brahmastram' (2006), 'Raju Bhai' (2007) and 'Chapter 6' (2010).

Apart from his contributions to the film industry, Surya Kiran was a participant in the Telugu reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4,' where he was the first contestant to be eliminated.

The late director, who was married to actor Kalyani Kaveri before their divorce, maintained a low profile after the separation. Recently resurfacing in the public eye, he discussed his reinitiated film career in a YouTube interview. He revealed plans for an upcoming project, collaborating with comedian and actor Saptagiri, with the film set to start production soon.

Surya Kiran's latest film, titled 'Arasi' and featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, is poised for release, marking a poignant moment in his filmography. The director's untimely demise leaves a void in the Telugu film industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented filmmaker.