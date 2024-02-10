Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," made a promising start at the box office on its opening day, according to industry analysts. The film directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, received mixed reviews but managed to perform well at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film earned an impressive Rs 7.02 crore on its opening day in India. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh mentioned, "#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya opens on expected lines on Day 1... The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros... Urban centres take the lead... Day 2 (Sat) should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward... Fri Rs 7.02 cr. #India biz."

In terms of worldwide collections, the makers revealed that the film grossed Rs 14.04 crore on its release day.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" showcases Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The film also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

During a recent press conference in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon shared her delightful experience of working with the veteran actors. She praised Dharmendra's warmth and zest for life, highlighting his family-oriented nature. Speaking about Dimple Kapadia, Kriti described her as the "coolest," admiring her convincing and sure-footed acting style.

Produced by Maddock Films, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" is expected to see growth in box office numbers over the weekend, with audiences showing interest, especially in urban centers.