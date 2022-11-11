'Dheere Dheere', a song composed by Assam Musician Joi Barua may be the best version of this year that goes beyond the seeming joy of a happy ending to delight in myriad ways.

The song is from the latest Bollywood film 'Thai Massage', written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale, a three-time national award winner. The song is still releasing chart-topping, stadium-filling new music and can be considered Joi Barua's musical gem.

'Thai Massage', despite its provocative title, aspires to be a family-friendly sex comedy, that will tickle your bone at episodic intervals. Atmaram is a spiritual being who lives up to his name. This Ujjain inhabitant may be a sexagenarian seeking at least one sexual encounter before the age of 70.

Mumbai-based Barua, better remembered for lending his voice to songs in films like DevD, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Udaan speaks to IndiaTodayNE and shares some thoughts on the song.

How did you end up working in the Thai Massage movie?

I ended up working on the Thai Massage film because the producer and director wanted to collaborate with me. Imtiaz Ali has always been a tremendous mentor to me, and I've previously worked with him. Director Mangesh spoke with me as well, and they wanted a strong Indian sound and skill in Indian songs. Imtiaz has always admired how we in the east have quite different sorts of melodies that are extremely nice and beautiful and the soul of our music.

What was in your mind when you started composing the song?

All I want is to capture the essence of the story's main character (Gajraj Rao) and his state at the moment. It was convenient because we usually don't live around a 70-year-old man. It was a great challenging space because you realize that you're occasionally crafting a movie for one segment of the audience. They just challenged me to write it from someone else's point of view, and the result was stunning.

We can hear the tune "Lao Kha begena kha bosore bosore bahi jaa." Do you wish to highlight our Assamese music via this song?

That is a part of the music. I just thought the term was appropriate because this man was about to embark on an adventure. All the fun things are recalled at that point in time, how we used to go back to our customs and cultures.

What were your main compositional challenges while working on the track of Dheere Dheere?

There was no specific challenge because I wanted to create a song, which is entirely Indian and is most likely how the main character is. He is a simple, nice, small-town gentleman. So I had to picture what he was experiencing on the inside, and it was the most beautiful element that let me comprehend his existence away from the people of a metropolis.

Thai Massage is a Hindi adult comedy movie. Did you study the topic while composing the song?

We cannot classify this film as an adult comedy since it is a take on life. And, of course, I did research on the subject, beginning with a thorough reading of the script and the circumstances.

Tell us about your experience while working with Amit Trivedi.

We have been friends for a long time and we have worked together previously. His voice was very apt for the character (Gajraj Rao). It was like working with a very dear friend.

You have been vocal about public issues related to the state’s environment, can you elaborate a bit on your work?

I am vocal about being conscious of the state's assets, such as biodiversity and rainforests. We in Assam have had the great fortune of growing up in the midst of a very rich cultural and natural legacy. My role in the subject is to inform the public about what we have and to protect our natural resources and the state's unique uniqueness. That was my drive and my reason for participating.

Finally, do you have any songs or albums that you intend to release soon?

I haven't covered my own songs in a long time. I have been working outside the country like London and all. So I'm looking forward to working with them while still continuing to work on my own songs. There are even more upcoming masterpieces from Bollywood.

Thai Massage movie that promises laughs, drama, and some delicate moments with a message is out in the theatre today (November 11). So grab your tickets and watch and enjoy your day with it.