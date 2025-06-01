Thailand's Opal Suchata was crowned Miss World 2025 at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the pageant, held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The edition was a star-studded event and marked another proud moment for Thailand, as this was the country's first-ever Miss World crown. As the crowd erupted in applause, Opal walked the ramp, visibly emotional, with a serene smile and a graceful 'Namaste' gesture.

Speaking to ANI after her win, Opal expressed a mix of joy and disbelief, calling the moment "surreal." She was overwhelmed with emotion, especially because her country had waited over seven decades for this achievement.

"I was very excited, especially when they were announcing all the girls and their placements, and when I was announced the winner, I still couldn't believe it. I was very confused because it was so unreal, because my people and I've been waiting for the first crown of Miss World for more than 72 years. It is such an honour to be able to bring back home the first crown. The moment I was crowned, all I thought about was the faces of my family, my people, my team and everyone. I cannot wait to really bring this crown back to Thailand...," Suchata told ANI.

She also highlighted her ongoing commitment to her 'Beauty with a Purpose' cause.

"I would love to continue on my purpose, which is breast cancer. I am glad that being here in Miss World, a lot of people know more about my Beauty with a Purpose project and have more awareness of the cause that I'm setting up for. I believe that with the Miss World title, in the future, I could definitely make more impact and also help other projects that are in need," she added.

India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists.

Nandini had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category.

However, she could not make it to the final cut as the competition progressed.