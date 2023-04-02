Tamil star Vijay has finally made his debut on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. The actor, who had been missing from the popular photo-sharing app, made his first post on April 2. Fans wasted no time in following their idol for direct updates.

In a matter of just 99 minutes, the actor reportedly crossed the 1 million followers mark, becoming one of the fastest to achieve this feat on Instagram. According to reports, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung managed to garner 1 million followers in 43 minutes, followed by Angelina Jolie in 59 minutes.

Vijay's first post was a picture of himself, smiling as he looked at something. He captioned the image as, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis (Hello friends).” The bio of the verified Instagram account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay.”

Since then, the actor's follower count has skyrocketed to 2.3 million, with just a single post on his feed. Within the first hour of his first post, his account had already crossed 500K followers and over 634K likes.

Actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh were amongst the first few artists to follow the actor on Instagram, quickly followed by more names. The excitement amongst Vijay’s fans was such that on Twitter, the hashtag “Thalapathy On Instagram” started trending.

Vijay was last seen in the Tamil blockbuster Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna.