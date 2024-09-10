Thalapathy Vijay's latest film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has surpassed the Rs 300 crore (gross) mark globally just days after its release on September 5.

According to AGS Entertainment, the production house, the espionage thriller grossed Rs 288 crore in just four days, with an additional Rs 14 crore (nett) earned domestically on Monday, September 9. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has shown remarkable box office resilience.

In India, GOAT has now crossed Rs 150 crore (nett) domestically. The Tamil version recorded an occupancy of 43.50% on Monday, a typical drop in collections after the weekend.

The film grossed Rs 106 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within its opening weekend, making it Vijay’s eighth consecutive film to cross Rs 100 crore (gross) in the state. His earlier film Mersal was the first to achieve this milestone.

Internationally, GOAT made a significant impact, debuting at number 5 in Norway with earnings of Rs 65 lakh in just four days.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Vijay in dual roles and features an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, with cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. With its box office momentum, GOAT is poised to break further records in the coming days.