Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu's latest film, The Greatest Film of All Time or GOAT, has been doing exceptional business at the box office in its opening weekend. The spy thriller is said to have grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and is eyeing Rs 150 crore (nett) at the domestic box office. While the film has been receiving mixed reviews, it is to be seen how the Vijay-starrer will be performing in theatres during the weekdays.

GOAT released in theatres on September 5 amid much fanfare. The film set records with the pre-release business and advance booking.

Director Venkat Prabhu's directorial venture recorded a phenomenal opening with Rs 126 crore (gross) worldwide. At the domestic box office, the film earned Rs 137.2 crore nett in four days, with major contribution from the Tamil version of the film. Compared to Day 3 numbers, Sunday (Day 4) saw a two per cent increase in collection.

Going by the report on tracking website Sacnilk, GOAT is estimated to have earned Rs 34.2 crore nett on September 8. The Tamil version collected Rs 30 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu version minted Rs 2.7 crore and Rs 1.5 crore nett, respectively.

GOAT recorded an overall occupancy of 71.39 per cent on September 8. The afternoon and evening shows showed 78.03 and 77.93 per cent occupancy on Sunday.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is an espionage spy thriller with Vijay playing two roles. Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi Chaudhary features in pivotal roles. Actors Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan played cameo roles in GOAT.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT has been bankrolled with a massive budget of around Rs 380 crore. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni and editor Venkat Raajen are part of the technical crew.