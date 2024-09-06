Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, opened to a phenomenal response at the box office worldwide. The spy thriller raked in approximately Rs 43 crore nett on its first day at the domestic box office, according to tracking website Sacnilk. The film is estimated to have surpassed Rs 100 crore gross worldwide, although official numbers are still awaited.

GOAT, which released on September 5 in multiple languages, saw its biggest contribution from the Tamil version, which earned Rs 38.3 crore nett. The Telugu and Hindi versions brought in Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.7 crore, respectively. On its opening day, the film recorded an impressive 76.23% occupancy rate across India.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT features Vijay in dual roles. The supporting cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, Jayaram, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ajmal Ameer. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni and editor Venkat Raajen are part of the technical crew.

With a budget of Rs 380 crore, inclusive of GST, GOAT is one of the most expensive productions in Tamil cinema. The film is expected to set new records, as it marks Vijay's penultimate project before transitioning into full-time politics.