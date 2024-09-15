Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster, GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), directed by Venkat Prabhu, is on the verge of crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The much-anticipated film, which hit theatres on September 5, saw a strong opening, raking in Rs 44 crore on its first day. After some fluctuations during the first weekend, GOAT has picked up momentum, earning Rs 13 crore on Day 10 (Saturday, September 14), as reported by Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 9 (Friday, September 13), but saw a boost the next day, bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 197.75 crore. With Sunday’s numbers expected to follow suit, GOAT is inching closer to the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone.

GOAT has received mixed reviews. India Today Digital rated the film 2.5 out of 5 stars, commenting, “The storyline of GOAT is wafer-thin, relying heavily on references rather than a strong narrative. This, along with its three-hour run-time, does test your patience. However, the last 30 minutes are where Venkat Prabhu's film truly comes alive. Twist after twist and cameo after cameo follows to lift the drowning script. It is this stretch that lets the audience walk out with a smile on their faces."

The review further highlighted Vijay's strong performance, stating, “Vijay, as an actor, is brilliant at playing two different characters on screen. As the young Vijay, he brings alive his character from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and you can't help but enjoy it. The film is also a stark reminder that Vijay, one of the biggest actors in Tamil cinema, is bidding goodbye in his prime."

GOAT is an espionage spy thriller that features Vijay in dual roles. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Additionally, actors Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan make special appearances in the film.

As the box office collections rise and fans continue to flock to theatres, GOAT is proving to be another hit in Vijay's illustrious career.