Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's film, 'Thank You For Coming' will finally drop in theatres on October 6. The stellar film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi among a great ensemble. On October 5, the cast and crew of the movie attended Day 2 of India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. During their seminar, "What women want: Breaking taboos on female pleasure and desire," they had an open discussion. Bhumi also explained her decision to accept the role in the movie.

Asked if she had any apprehensions about saying yes to 'Thank You For Coming', Bhumi Pednekar said, "Not at all. When I heard the script, I was like, thank God this film came my way. I have waited long enough to do a front-footed comedy. I am sick and tired of seeing just the boys have all the fun. You always see men headlining sex comedies specifically."

Bhumi added, "I have mostly done films based in small-town India, so I was really waiting for a script that would help me break the image. I also felt sick of people asking me 'do you feel stereotyped' or 'boxed'. I had to break it with the right script and this was one. The film is more than just women wanting sexual pleasures".

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh play crucial parts in the film Thank You for Coming. Karan Boolani, the husband of Rhea Kapoor, is the director. Anil Kapoor Film Company Private Limited, the production company founded by Rhea and Anil Kapoor, provided funding for the movie. This year's October 6 theatrical release of Thank You for Coming.

With its original plot and excellent actors, "Thank You For Coming" is predicted to provide a welcome shift to Indian film. Fans and movie buffs are anxiously anticipating seeing this amusing endeavour. Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh are the authors.