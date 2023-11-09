The trailer for Zoya Akhtar's new Netflix film, The Archies, was unveiled on Thursday, revealing a glimpse into the lives of characters in Riverdale, a charming hill station.

The film, which is a coming-of-age story based on the popular Archie Comics, showcases the love and friendships of the ensemble cast and the challenges they face as a beloved park in Riverdale is under threat from developers.

The Archies, set in 1960s India, is a teen-musical produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film introduces Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge.

Other characters include Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The film is slated for release on December 7 this year.