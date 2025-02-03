The poster for the highly-awaited documentary film ‘The Artist’ was unveiled on February 2 at a special function in Silpukhuri’s Panchavati Sabha Hall, followed by a screening of the film. The documentary is produced by Samiran Deka, Ravindra Hanmattekar and Anupjyoti Choudhury under the banner of SS Deka Media & Entertainment. Mrinmay Chowdhury co-produces the film, while Punam Bhatta serves as executive producer.

‘The Artist’ is based on the inspirational journey of Samir Choudhury, a renowned photographer who has spent more than 50 years using his camera to document the rich culture of tribal communities, to the annual Karbi Anglong Youth Festival, which recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee.

This documentary is a straightforward and sincere attempt on the part of director Samiran Deka to reconstruct various instances from Choudhury’s eagerly anticipated yearly festival visit, which he had treasured throughout his photographic career. It’s a journey down memory lane to a location and culture that he has been extremely familiar with over the past half-century of his photojournalistic career.

Throughout his career, Samir Choudhury has traveled throughout Assam, documenting various aspects of tribal life and culture, which have become a vital part of his resume and work. ‘The Artist’ provides a glimpse into Choudhury’s life, passion, and priceless contribution to the field of photography.

Several prominent figures from the media, art, and cultural fields attended the poster launch event.

“We are very happy to felicitate and honour Samir Choudhury for his outstanding contribution in the field of photography and tribal documentation,” said Anupjyoti Choudhury, who took charge of the event’s planning.

‘The Artist’, directed by Samiran Deka, features cinematography by Aftab Hussain, Gunjan Sarma, Alakesh Bujar Baruah and Samiran Deka. While Rukmajit Baruah handled the sound design, Ramen Bora oversaw the film’s editing.

The evening concluded with a brainstorming session on Samir Choudhury’s extraordinary journey and a collective appreciation for his effort, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting the film’s formal release.