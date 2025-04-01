The Beatles are set to return to the big screen in an unprecedented four-part biopic directed by Sam Mendes, scheduled to premiere in April 2028.

The announcement was made at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where production company shared new details about the highly anticipated films.

Paul Mescal will take on the role of Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison, Barry Keoghan will step into the shoes of Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

Mendes, an Academy Award-winning director known for "American Beauty" and "1917," has described the biopic as a “first binge-able theatrical experience,” with each installment focusing on a different member of the iconic band.

Mendes expressed his long-standing ambition to bring a Beatles story to the big screen. “I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years. While their rise to fame has been well-chronicled, I can assure you there is still plenty to explore,” he said.

A key feature of the project is its unconventional release strategy. All four films will hit theaters in quick succession, a move Mendes believes will reinvigorate audience engagement with cinema. “Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” he noted.

The Beatles biopic is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious music-based films in history. Each installment will provide a unique perspective on the band members’ personal and creative journeys, offering fans a fresh look at the legendary group that changed music forever.