The Beatles: First look unveils Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan as Fab Four

The first official glimpse of The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event has surfaced, offering an early look at the actors set to portray the legendary band in one of the most ambitious music biopics ever announced.

The reveal did not arrive through a studio-led campaign or trailer drop. Instead, postcards featuring the cast in character were handed out on Thursday at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, the school co-founded by Paul McCartney. Images of the postcards were later shared by students on Instagram, quickly circulating among fans online.

The visuals confirm Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The project stands apart from previous Beatles films in both scale and structure. Rather than a single biopic, the story will unfold across four interconnected feature films, each told from the perspective of one band member. Together, they aim to chart the group’s rise, internal dynamics and cultural impact from multiple viewpoints.

The supporting cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as manager Brian Epstein, and Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono. Also appearing are Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

All four films are being directed by Sam Mendes, who has described the project as an attempt to rethink how major stories are experienced in cinemas. The screenplays are written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne.

Backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions in association with Apple Corps, the four films are scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release on April 7, 2028.

With its unconventional rollout and multi-film narrative structure, the project signals a major cinematic event aimed at both long-time Beatles followers and a new generation of audiences.