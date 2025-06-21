‘The Call’ has been answered: A’Hosea’s musical revolution

The story begins with betrayal. Not the dramatic kind you see in movies, but the quiet, crushing kind that happens when the people you expect to show up simply don't. For A'Hosea, the architect of what might be Northeast India's most ambitious hip-hop project, this became the foundation of everything that followed.

"The hardest truth I had to face was that sometimes the people you thought would support you the most won't show up. That was a tough pill to swallow," he reflects, his voice carrying the weight of hard-earned wisdom. "This project wasn't about chasing validation – it was about honouring the journey."

That journey culminated in "The Call," his sophomore album that dropped on June 17, and it's already sending ripples through the hip-hop community. But this isn't just another album release story. This is about what happens when a kid from a small town refuses to let geography define his destiny, and what emerges when two years of blood, sweat, and uncompromising vision finally meet the world.

The making of a movement

A'Hosea alias Adoni Hosea Kharbithai didn't stumble into hip-hop – he was practically born into it. At 12 years old, he was already part of “Symphonic Movement,” arguably India’s youngest rap crew. While most kids his age were figuring out homework, he was figuring out how to make words dance, how to turn pain into poetry, how to transform the struggles of small-town life into something universal.

Fast forward over a decade, and that same kid now stands at the centre of something unprecedented. "The Call" isn't just his personal statement – it's the Northeast's declaration of independence from the cultural narratives typically dictated by Mumbai and Delhi.

"This isn't just music, it's a survival turned into sounds," he explains. For two gruelling years, he chiselled away at something that started as songs but evolved into something much bigger – a statement of intent, a community manifesto, and a deeply personal reckoning all rolled into one.

The album features a who's who of Northeast talent: established names like Yelhomie, Meba Ofilia, Moko Koza, D-Bok & Banrap alongside underground gems from Shillong, including KSAN, Wanme, Wanpli, Versify, Claire, and Iari. But this wasn't just about collecting features – it was about building something entirely new.

"This is our vision — we're trying to build a community for the younger generations, and this is just the beginning," 23-year-old A'Hosea explains with the kind of quiet confidence that comes from someone who has spent years laying groundwork others couldn't see. "Trust me, this is something new out here in the Northeast region. We’re the first ever to do it. Glory be to God."

First ever. In a country where hip-hop success stories are often written in the studios of major metropolitan centres, Shillong has been quietly building something from the ground up. No major label machinery, no industry connections, no shortcuts; just a collective of artists who believed in each other when no one else would.

The sound of struggle and triumph

The album opens with "The Call," serving as both introduction and mission statement. It's A'Hosea's way of walking listeners through what they're about to experience…a journey through the aspirations, dreams, and struggles of Northeast India. But it's "Count" that sets the emotional tone, a soulful meditation on the artist's struggle that cuts straight to the bone.

"Despite all the hard work and dedication, opportunities can still be limited, especially for a rapper from a small town," A'Hosea explains. "The song emphasises that music isn't just a hobby or a job, it's a way of life. For me, music is everything; without it, there would be no A'Hosea."

This vulnerability runs throughout the album, but it's balanced by moments of pure defiance. "Lock in a Year" transforms into a powerful anthem for youth chasing dreams in the streets, while "Long Way", which A'Hosea describes with characteristic honesty as feeling "more like a freestyle", speaks to his ambition and love for hip-hop itself. "It's a reminder that what we're doing comes straight from the heart, and we've come a long, long way, so nothing about this is free."

Finding light in dark places

The album's emotional core emerges in "These Demons," born from A'Hosea's darkest period. "This song was born out of a dark time in my life, when I was searching for light while battling temptation. I turned that pain into lyrics, and the result is a track meant to motivate and guide the next generation through their struggles."

It's therapy disguised as hip-hop, the kind of song that doesn't just entertain but genuinely helps. In a genre often criticised for glorifying destruction, A'Hosea uses his platform to offer something different – hope wrapped in hard-earned wisdom.

This therapeutic quality extends to other tracks as well. "Right Here" showcases A'Hosea's versatility and empathy, written from a woman's perspective for collaborator Claire. "I won't say too much about it, I'd rather let the listeners interpret the story for themselves," he says, understanding that the best art leaves room for personal connection.

Meanwhile, "Antidote" keeps things refreshingly simple – "All I got to say is that it’s a summer song," A'Hosea notes with a laugh. Sometimes you don't need deep meaning; sometimes you just need something that makes you feel good when the sun is shining.

Screenshot from A'Hosea ft Meba Ofilia - Keep It That Way (Official Music Video)

Drawing battle lines

The album's most defiant moments come through collaborations that feel less like features and more like alliances. "Keep it That Way," featuring Meba Ofilia, serves as the album's most confrontational track. Over U Lyngskor's sophisticated production – a modern take on R&B that blends trumpet, piano, acoustic guitar, and hip-hop drums – both artists set clear boundaries with their critics and doubters.

When Meba sings "You know my name, you heard my story yet you don't know me / I've lost and gain but on a high and lowkey / Yet you don't know me / Better keep it that way," she's not just setting boundaries – she's drawing battle lines. A'Hosea's verse continues the theme, telling the story of his difficult come-up with the kind of specificity that only comes from someone who has lived every struggle he describes.

But it's "Message" that stands as the album's most powerful statement. "This song it's more like a highlight of the album," A'Hosea explains. "This song is a powerful one. It talks about standing against hatred, envy, jealousy, and so on. Being an MC and a rapper isn't easy. Hip-hop is not just a genre; it's a sport."

Screenshot from A’Hosea- Message (MV Teaser)

The track comes complete with visuals that showcase Shillong's hip-hop scene in all its raw glory. "I got a dope visual for this song. I hope people gon' wake up and see what we really have out here in Shillong," A'Hosea notes, the pride in his voice unmistakable.

There's a line in "Message" that perfectly encapsulates A'Hosea's entire philosophy: "Never thought my raps gon' be they cure." It's the kind of accidental prophecy that only happens when someone stops trying to be profound and just starts being real.

The northeast declares independence

"EastSide" is perhaps the album's most defiant track. "Honestly, I don't care what people think or say when we wrote this song, our mindset was clear to create another anthem that truly represents our region. We won't let outsiders speak for us, we speak for ourselves," A'Hosea declares.

It's a fitting closer for an album that has always been about self-determination and regional pride. In a country where cultural narratives are often dictated by major metropolitan centres, "EastSide" is the Northeast's declaration of independence, musically, culturally, and artistically.

Screenshot from A'Hosea ft Moko Koza & Wanme - East Side (Official Music Video)

The vision in motion

This community-building aspect isn't just marketing speak. A'Hosea is part of "Vision In Motion Nation," a creative collective that includes rappers, producers, beatboxers, singer-songwriters, and directors of photography. It's Shillong's answer to hip-hop's most influential movements, built on the radical idea that everyone rises together or no one rises at all.

Behind the scenes, the producer has crafted what A'Hosea calls "varied, grand & cinematic production." The sound throughout maintains a consistent aesthetic while allowing each track to breathe and develop its own personality. This isn't production that tries to sound like anything else – it sounds distinctly like Shillong, like the Northeast, like a place and people that have their own musical DNA.

The engineering, also handled by U Lyngskor at Vision in Motion Nation's recording studio, ensures that every word hits with maximum impact. In an era of over-compressed, cookie-cutter hip-hop production, "The Call" sounds alive, dynamic, and most importantly, human.

Revolution in the hills

On this World Music Day, as we celebrate the global language of music, "The Call" represents exactly that – music that speaks from a specific place but carries universal themes of struggle, community, ambition, and resilience. It's the sound of small-town dreams refusing to stay small, of regional voices demanding global attention.

"A lot of songs in this album people can relate to, like I said, I made music for the people. I have a strong and positive spirit that when the world hears it, they'll truly understand my vision as a rapper from a small town with big dreams," A'Hosea says.

"The Call" has already accomplished what it set out to do – it has announced the Northeast as a legitimate force in Indian hip-hop, established A'Hosea as more than just a regional artist, and created a template for how collaborative, community-driven music can work in the streaming era.

But A'Hosea isn't stopping here. "To be honest, I'm excited for my future, and I know God has something special for me and yeah, a lot of features on the way for sure, and a lot of shows I'm going to perform in different cities. All glory be to God. He holds my future, and he knows better what's great for me. And yes, I'm ready and well-prepared."

"The Call" is available on all streaming platforms. The revolution sounds like this.