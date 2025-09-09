‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ scares up massive $187M global debut

Ed and Lorraine Warren’s latest case is shaking up the box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves, has stormed into theatres with a $187 million global opening — the second-biggest horror debut in history, just behind It (2017) at $190 million.

The film made a strong mark in the US, pulling in $9.4 million from IMAX alone, setting a new record for the format’s biggest horror opening. Overseas, it delivered the best-ever start for the franchise across 41 markets, including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the whole of Latin America.

The fourth main entry and ninth film in the Conjuring universe brings back Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. Chaves returns to the director’s chair after The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, while James Wan and Peter Safran once again produce.

With $2.3 billion already banked from the franchise — thanks to hits like The Nun and Annabelle — the Conjuring films remain the most successful horror series ever.

Last Rites picks up five years after The Devil Made Me Do It, this time inspired by the Warrens’ investigation of the infamous Smurl family haunting in 1986. As the couple weighs retirement, they face one final chilling case when a Pennsylvania family pleads for help against a violent presence.

The film hit theatres worldwide on September 5.