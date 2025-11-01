‘The Conjuring’ universe rises again with chilling prequel in works

Just when fans thought The Conjuring series had wrapped up its terrifying saga, the makers are gearing up for another spine-chilling chapter. According to reports, Warner Bros. and New Line are developing a prequel that dives into the early days of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Unlike previous installments centred on their famous cases, the upcoming film will explore how it all began for the couple. Talks are currently underway with short film director Rodrigue Huart to helm the project, while Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg—the duo behind The Nun II and The Conjuring: Last Rites—are reportedly penning the script.

The new film’s development follows the box-office success of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which pulled in a massive $487 million worldwide and was initially believed to be the franchise’s final entry. There’s still no word on whether Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return as the Warrens.

And that’s not the only haunt on the horizon. HBO is expanding The Conjuring universe with a TV series that continues the story from the films. Writer and producer Nancy Won has been tapped as the showrunner, though plot details remain tightly under wraps.

Since its debut, The Conjuring franchise has spawned nine films—including the hit Annabelle and The Nun spinoffs—raking in over $2.7 billion globally, making it the most successful horror franchise of all time. Created by James Wan and produced by Peter Safran, the series clearly isn’t ready to rest in peace just yet.