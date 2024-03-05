Since its announcement, the much awaited movie Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, has generated hype. The creators' latest teaser revelation has further heightened the enthusiasm among viewers who have been anxiously anticipating its debut. The teaser offered a preview of the song Naina in addition to showcasing the gifted cast.The creators have now released the entire song, heightening the anticipation.A spectacular cinematic experience with a star-studded cast is promised for the picture.

Here's the video:

With a rhythm straight out of the newest film Crew, Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah's explosive song Naina is now available. The amazing trio of Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be accompanying the musical journey. The divas dial up the heat on this guaranteed-to-be-amazing romance ballad. The song, when sung with a soulful mood, is the ideal balance of emotion and rhythm.

In a humorous video, Diljit Dosanjh offered a playful behind-the-scenes look at the film Crew. He joyously promotes his moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Punjabi, saying, amusingly, "Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor." With a lighthearted nudge, Dosanjh says, "Me and Kareena are having a deep conversation, guess what we are talking about." In addition, the actor acknowledges Farah Khan, the choreographer and filmmaker, highlighting his status as one of Bollywood's finest Khans. Dosanjh presents director Rajesh Krishnan, rapper Badshah, actress Kriti Sanon, and producer Rhea Kapoor. A noteworthy addition to the anticipation for the film is the rap that Badshah provided.