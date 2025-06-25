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'The Global Icon': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli features in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'The Global Icon': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli features in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli features in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'. Rajamouli and his son appear as characters in the game. The game is set for global release on 26 June.

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'The Global Icon': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli features in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'SS Rajamouli makes cameo in Hideo Kojima's game
Story highlights
  • SS Rajamouli appears as a character in Death Stranding 2 game
  • His son SS Karthikeya also features in the game alongside him
  • Game launches on 26 June exclusively for PlayStation 5

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli appears in the video game 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach', created by Japanese developer Hideo Kojima. The cameo includes his son, SS Karthikeya, the line producer for his films. Fans have shared clips and images, calling Rajamouli a "global icon".

The game, launching on 26 June for PlayStation 5, was previewed by some fans who spotted the filmmaker and his son as The Adventurer and Adventurer's son. This inclusion highlights Rajamouli's influence beyond cinema.

Reports suggest Rajamouli and Kojima have been in talks since 2022 when Rajamouli visited Japan during 'RRR's' release, experiencing a 360-degree setup at Kojima's Studio.

Here are some reactions:

'"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" features Hollywood actors Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and Lea Seydoux, adding to the game's appeal. With its global release imminent, anticipation is high among gaming and cinema fans.

Edited By: Puja Mahanta
Published On: Jun 25, 2025
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