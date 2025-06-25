'The Global Icon': Filmmaker SS Rajamouli features in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli appears in the video game 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach', created by Japanese developer Hideo Kojima. The cameo includes his son, SS Karthikeya, the line producer for his films. Fans have shared clips and images, calling Rajamouli a "global icon".

The game, launching on 26 June for PlayStation 5, was previewed by some fans who spotted the filmmaker and his son as The Adventurer and Adventurer's son. This inclusion highlights Rajamouli's influence beyond cinema.

Reports suggest Rajamouli and Kojima have been in talks since 2022 when Rajamouli visited Japan during 'RRR's' release, experiencing a 360-degree setup at Kojima's Studio.

Here are some reactions:

What a moment 🤌🏾🔥#SSRajamouli making a cameo in Death Stranding — the worlds of cinema and gaming colliding in the most epic way!

From Baahubali to Kojima’s universe — the global impact is REAL.



Goosebumps stuff! 🙌



We see you too @ssk1122 🙂‍↔️🤌🏾@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/0wlLhqJkiZ — Thyview (@Thyview) June 24, 2025

Back in 2022, during #RRR Japan release, #SSRajamouli met 'Hideo Kojima' and even gave him a 360° full screening.



Fast forward to today... the surprise is out...!



Rajamouli [Adventurer] and Karthikeya [Adventurer’s Son] are now part of the #DeathStranding2 universe. pic.twitter.com/A0UIQhAk6q — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 24, 2025

#SSRajamouli making a cameo in #DeathStranding2 - the world of cinema and gaming colliding in the most epic way!@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/jBEoKAad9O — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 25, 2025

Never expected to see someone like @ssrajamouli in a video game🤣🤣🤣



Game name:- Death Stranding 2#SSMB29 #SSRajamouli

pic.twitter.com/V664LVUPEP — vishnu (@maheshscofield1) June 24, 2025

#SSRajamouli has made his thrilling debut in the video game industry with a cameo in #DeathStranding2, developed by #HideoKojima. Alongside his son #Karthikeya. pic.twitter.com/24sCt8lj9b — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) June 25, 2025

'"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" features Hollywood actors Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and Lea Seydoux, adding to the game's appeal. With its global release imminent, anticipation is high among gaming and cinema fans.