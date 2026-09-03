The Hogwarts Express is rolling again: Harry Potter series trailer unveiled

Harry Potter is heading back to Hogwarts, and the first trailer for HBO’s new series offers fans their first extended look at the young wizard and the characters who shaped his earliest adventures.

The 2-minute-37-second trailer opens with a familiar sight: students arriving at Hogwarts before Professor McGonagall leads them into the Great Hall. The story then introduces the new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as they begin their first year at the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Several moments will be instantly recognisable to fans of the original books and films. The trailer features the Sorting Ceremony, Harry meeting Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid, and his first experiences with magical subjects including Herbology and Potions.

Harry also takes his first flight on a broomstick and steps onto the Quidditch pitch, while the darker side of his Hogwarts journey begins to emerge.

The trailer also sets up the mystery surrounding the Philosopher’s Stone, leading Harry, Ron and Hermione into one of their first major encounters together — a confrontation with a mountain troll in the girls’ bathroom.

The series follows Harry as he discovers that the ordinary life he has known with his aunt and uncle is far from the truth. A mysterious letter from Hogwarts introduces him to a world of magic, friendship and danger, while a much darker threat begins to take shape within the school.

Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron. The cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

The new series is based on JK Rowling’s seven-book series and is being led by writer and executive producer Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Produced by HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros Television, Harry Potter will premiere on HBO on December 25.