The Lionsgate studio on March 26 said that 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' will be released in Indian theatres on November 17.

A teaser poster for the film, which is based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name, was also released by the studio.

The story is set decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, who Jennifer Lawrence portrayed in four "The Hunger Games" movies.

Francis Lawrence, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis join the ensemble cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The once-proud Snow family has fallen from prominence in a post-war Capitol, and 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) is the final chance for his dying lineage.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes features an ensemble cast of Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. The film will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) be the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

This one's for the fans. Thank you.⁰⁰



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – only in theaters November 17. #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/JbwxBsHx6G — The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) March 25, 2023

“He will be battling his instincts for both good and evil, as he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. This prequel will also explore the dystopian world of districts during the 10th Hunger Games,” the official description read.

Lionsgate's Rohit Jain, Managing Director of Emerging Markets Asia, expressed excitement for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' upcoming release in India.

"With John Wick: Chapter 4 smashing it out of the park, we are thrilled to announce The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' global theatrical release date.