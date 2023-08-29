The director Vivek Agnihotri is renowned for speaking out on sensitive issues and being open with his opinions. In a recent interview, he freely expressed his disapproval of Bollywood actors, saying that he was extremely troubled by the impression that they lacked intelligence. He also discussed his choice to separate himself from Bollywood.

Vivek Agnihotri spoke candidly on the most recent episode of the "Unscripted Podcast" about his opinions on Bollywood and performers. He said that because of these stars, Indian cinema lacks substance. 'The Kashmir Files' director said, "I am not saying it arrogantly, but rather I am telling the truth. I started feeling that the stars I work with, are not educated and have no idea about the world. I am far more intelligent than them and my worldview is definitely better than theirs. So their dumbness was pulling me down. They are so dumb that they pull you down with them".

He also spoke about how these actors' lack of knowledge affects the writers and directors. "These actors are often lacking in depth, which influences directors and writers negatively. They seem to underestimate the intelligence of the audience. In my role as a writer and director, the value of my film is equated with the film’s star. The film’s recognition doesn’t come from me, but from the actor who might lack depth. Hence, I’ve mentally distanced myself from Bollywood," he stated.

The Vaccine War, a new movie from Vivek Agnihotri, will premiere in theatres on September 28, 2023. In addition, he will release "The Delhi Files," the third and concluding movie in the "Files trilogy," which will focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.