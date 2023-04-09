Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly split up after six years of dating. They have refused to discuss their relationship and have made few public appearances. However, Swift did give several glimpses of their love story in her music.

Here is a timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship-

Met Gala 2016

Fans believe the couple initially met at the 2016 Met Gala. Swift and Alwyn both attended the Met Gala 2016, which was themed "Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology". Swift was dating Calvin Harris at the time, who did not attend the event. They split up one month later. Based on the lyrics of Swift's 2017 song "Dress," many have assumed that Alwyn grabbed Swift's eye during the legendary event. She sings, "Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached." Alwyn had a shaved head at the Met Gala, while Swift wore a platinum-blonde haircut with her Louis Vuitton dress.

Kings of Leon concert in 2016

Swift and her friends attended a private Kings of Leon concert at The Bowery Hotel in New York one month after splitting up with Tom Hiddleston. A fan website video indicated that Alwyn was also in attendance, however, it is unknown whether the two interacted inside the closed-door event.

When Taylor reveals her secret relationship (January 2017)

With tangible copies of her 2019 album "Lover," the singer included photocopied pages of her diary notes. One passage seemed to allude to her relationship with the British actor.

"I'm essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things," Swift wrote on January 3, 2017.

"We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now," she added. "I want it to stay that way because I don't want anything about this to change."

The pair was photographed by paparazzi in New York City in 2019

Swift and Alwyn have been quietly dating for months, according to The Sun.

According to The Sun, the singer travelled to London to meet her British beau "via private jets, and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen."

"She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," the outlet added.

Taylor uses Joe as her muse in 'Reputation' album

Swifties have been seeing clues in her lyrics and videos that may be a reference to her lover. This date back to Swift's 2017 album "Reputation," which she characterized as "an album about finding love throughout all the noise".

For example, the numbers "89" and "91" appear alongside each other in the "...Ready For It?" music video, released as a single on September 17, 2017.

Swift was born in 1989, as is well known. Fans believe the second number represents 1991, the year Alwyn was born. Swift also enters "21" into a keypad at one point; Alwyn's birthday is February 21.

Ed Sheeran approved the relationship in October 2017

On Capital London's Breakfast Show in October 2017, the "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeroncharacterised Alwyn as a "really, really friendly, really good dude."

"They are very much in love, they have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It's normal, and no one knows about it right now," he said.

Alwyn and Swift went to see Sheeran play at London's Jingle Ball a month later. Fans filmed the couple slow-dancing to the tune "Perfect".

The 2018 cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's song 'September'

Her 2018 cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" may contain a hint about their relationship. The opening sentence, however, was changed from "Do you remember the 21st night of September?" to "The 28th night of September." Fans believe Alwyn confessed his feelings for Swift on September 28. Swift endorsed a Tumblr post explaining the theory.

When they posed in the same spot in May 2018

Swift and Alwyn shared similar solo Instagram photos only one day apart. Swift posted hers on May 7, 2018, captioning it, "Today I met a cactus". The next day, Alwyn posted his shot with only a cactus emoji.

Swift promoted Alwyn's film "The Favourite" in 2018

In the 2018 historical drama "The Favourite," Alwyn plays Baron Masham. The day before the film's release, Swift declared it "phenomenal."

She also helped Alwyn prepare for the premiere and accompanied him to the New York Film Festival in September 2018.

When Alwyn said he found it "flattering" that Swift used him as her music inspiration

Swift has previously drawn lyrical inspiration from her love relationships, and her newest compositions have done the same.

The actor was asked if being the topic of his girlfriend's songs worried him in a December 2018 interview with The Sunday Times.

"No, not at all. No. It's flattering," he replied, which was more than he had said in past interviews about the singer.

The 2019 'Lover' album may contain many songs about Alywn

Swift defined her seventh album as "a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory" in an interview with Vogue.

Although she did not specifically identify Alwyn, most of the album seemed to be inspired by their long-term relationship: "I Think He Knows" portrays her attraction to a man with "indigo eyes," and "London Boy" is an unambiguous statement of love for a Brit. Both the title tune and "Paper Rings" hint at a desire to marry.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attended a BAFTA party together in 2019

Despite garnering a nomination for the best pop vocal album for "Reputation," the singer missed the 2019 Grammys to attend a BAFTA after-party with Alwyn. ("The Favourite" received seven awards that night.)

Swift thanked the cast of the film in an Instagram post, however, Alwyn was not included.

Rare public appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes

Although they walked the red carpet separately, the pair sat together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Swift was nominated for best original song for her song "Beautiful Ghosts," which was included in the film "Cats".

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary

Swift's Netflix documentary premiered in January 2020, and Alwyn appears in one scene.

Swift publicly kissed Alwyn at the 2020 NME Awards

A fan sat above Swift and Alwyn recorded the pair kissing and hugging. When the pop artist received the award for the greatest solo act in the world, she embraced and kissed the actor once again.

Swift surprise-released 'Folklore' in July 2020

Swift began working on the album in April 2020, while she was alone with Alwyn. She informed fans that she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into the song, experimenting with different personalities and perspectives to portray emotional stories.

'Ginny & Georgia's sexiest joke about Taylor Swift*

When Swift called out the writers of "Ginny & Georgia" for making a sexist joke about Swift's dating life, Alwyn went back to Twitter to "like" the comment.

Taylor thanked Alywn at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Swift thanked Alwyn in her acceptance speech when "Folklore" was named Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, becoming the first woman to do it three times.

Joe Alywn discussed their relationship in April 2022

During an interview with Elle UK to promote "Conversations With Friends," Alwyn discussed his desire to keep his relationship with Swift private. Shortly later, he declined to confirm the engagement rumours.

On April 8, 2023, multiple outlets reported that Swift and Alwyn split up after six years together. ET reported that the split happened "a few weeks ago." Its source described the split as amicable, adding, "It was not dramatic."