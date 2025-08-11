'The Lumineers' to perform in India as part of global tour

The acclaimed rock band 'The Lumineers' is set to bring their 'The Automatic World Tour' to India early next year. The band will perform at the Huda Ground, Delhi NCR, on February 1, 2026, as part of their extensive world tour that promotes their latest album, 'Automatic'. This tour marks a significant return to the Indian stage for the band, known for their powerful and emotional performances.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, the show will be a part of the band's expansive world tour in support of their fifth studio album 'Automatic' and their latest musical offerings that continue to reflect the band's singular ability to turn intimate storytelling into anthemic performance.

Tickets for The Lumineers 'The Automatic World Tour' in Delhi-NCR will go on sale at 12 PM (Noon) on August 13th, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Since their breakthrough with the self-titled debut album in 2012, 'The Lumineers' have garnered fame globally with the help of their instrumental music and emotional lyricism.

From their chart-topping debut single 'Ho Hey', a modern folk anthem that catapulted the band into international acclaim, to heart-wrenching ballads like 'Cleopatra', 'Stubborn Love' and 'Ophelia', The Lumineers' discography exudes a true sense of honest storytelling and evocative lyricism, leading to several Grammy nominations as well.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents, and we're excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground."

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites are the founders of the band. From sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena to iconic performances at Glastonbury and Coachella, 'The Lumineers' has consistently captivated audiences with their performances across the world.

The India performance promises to carry the same emotional heft and craze among the fans as The Lumineers takes the stage in Delhi-NCR next year.