The melodic river rises: Assam’s Sohini Dey makes a soulful Bollywood debut with 'Mohabbat Teri'

In the heart of India’s ever-evolving musical universe, a fresh voice rises, one that flows like the Brahmaputra, steeped in the rich traditions of Assam yet confident enough to stand at the edge of Bollywood’s demanding shore. And that magic came alive on the grand stage of Mumbai’s JW Marriott last week, when Sohini Dey, a gifted vocalist from Guwahati, made a historic Bollywood debut with the release of the ghazal Mohabbat Teri, sung alongside none other than the ghazal legend, Padmashri Hariharan.

This wasn’t just the launch of a song. It was the rise of a new voice from the Northeast , a voice that carries with it the fragrance of Assam’s musical soil, the rhythm of its rivers, and the passion of its people. At a time when representation from the Northeast in mainstream Indian music remains sporadic, Sohini Dey’s entry into Bollywood marks a resounding moment of pride for Assam and the region as a whole.

“Assam has always been a land of melody,” says Sohini, her voice steeped in humility and emotion. “From the folk traditions of Bihu to classical ragas sung in ancestral homes, we grow up with music in our breath. I’m only a humble messenger of that tradition.”

The ghazal Mohabbat Teri is a composition that touches the heart from the very first note. Crafted by acclaimed music director Rajeev Mahavir and adorned with poetic verses by lyricist Nityanand Tusher, the piece is a delicate interplay of romance and longing. But what elevates it to another level is the duet, the meeting of Hariharan’s timeless voice with Sohini’s emotive, classically-grounded vocals.

“To sing with Hariharan Ji is a dream etched in reverence,” Sohini shares. “He is a maestro I grew up listening to. To find my voice blending with his, it felt like the universe answering years of prayer, practice, and persistence.”

For Hariharan, the collaboration was equally meaningful. “Sohini brings a freshness and purity to her singing that’s rare today. Her voice has soul, and ghazals demand nothing less,” the maestro said during the release event.

The launch of Mohabbat Teri turned into an evening that celebrated not just a song, but the entire tradition of Indian classical and semi-classical music. The presence of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, India’s iconic flautist, added spiritual gravitas to the night. “It’s heartening to see young talent like Sohini stay rooted in tradition while finding wings in contemporary spaces,” he remarked warmly.

Doyens like Roop Kumar Rathod, Javed Ali, and Jazim Sharma were also present, applauding Sohini’s arrival on the national stage. Maharashtra’s Hon’ble Minister of Cultural Affairs, Shri Ashish Shelar, praised the initiative for showcasing talent from India’s diverse corners. For Sohini Dey, a classically trained vocalist from Guwahati, Assam, this is a deeply personal milestone, one born from years of rigorous training, devotion to her craft, and an unshakable bond with her roots. “This is a moment of deep gratitude and fulfilment,” she said, her voice resonating with emotion. “It is a tribute to my roots, my state Assam, my Gurus, and every listener who has believed in my journey.” She added, “Having the opportunity to sing with Hariharan Ji is not just a dream come true, it’s a blessing,” Sohini shared. “He made me feel so welcome, and singing alongside him taught me that true music lies in surrendering to the emotion.”

Her journey began under the gentle guidance of her mother, Smt. Sumita Dey Chowdhury, and maternal uncle, Susanta Chowdhury, both respected figures in Assam’s classical music circle. Over time, her talent was honed under Pandit Jayanta Sarkar and later, the legendary Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty. Sohini’s foundation in Hindustani Classical has given her music a spiritual intensity that has been evident in every performance from All India Radio broadcasts to national stages. Sohini's list of accolades is already impressive: a CCRT scholarship holder, a national reality show winner (Doordarshan’s Battle of Bands), and the lead vocalist of ‘The Vairagis’, who recently clinched the Gold Championship at WAVES 2025. She also had the rare honor of performing the revered bhajan Vaishnava Jan To in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , a moment she describes as “overwhelming and unforgettable.”

However, beyond awards and applause, what defines Sohini Dey is her humility and her heartfelt commitment to representing her home state and the broader Northeast with pride. “I want the world to know that the Northeast is not just about scenic beauty and cultural diversity, it’s a reservoir of untold musical brilliance. And I carry that legacy with me in every note I sing.” As Mohabbat Teri begins to capture hearts across platforms, the voice of Sohini Dey reminds us that music has no borders, only bridges. Her story is not just about talent and opportunity; it’s about heritage, perseverance, and the quiet power of dreams that begin in small towns and echo across the nation.