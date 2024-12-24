Universal Studios has officially announced Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey, a high-profile adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem. The film is set to release on July 17, 2026, and will feature an all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

The studio revealed the news on Monday via a post on X (formerly Twitter), describing the film as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” This marks the first time Homer’s genre-defining saga will be brought to IMAX film screens.

Filming is scheduled to begin early next year, with Nolan aiming to present Odysseus’ perilous and tragic journey home after the Trojan War. The epic tale, written in the 8th century BC, explores themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning, and the struggle against divine will.

This adaptation is Nolan’s latest venture into historical and literary narratives, following the success of his previous films, such as Oppenheimer and Dunkirk. The project has been the subject of speculation for months, with rumors ranging from a vampire saga to a story about helicopter pilots before the announcement confirmed its basis in Homer’s Odyssey.

Although The Odyssey is Nolan's first adaptation of this particular story, other filmmakers have tackled the subject. Notable adaptations include the 1954 Italian film Ulysses, starring Kirk Douglas; the 1997 miniseries The Odyssey, directed by Andrei Konchalovsky; and Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Odysseus in Uberto Pasolini’s The Return, released earlier this month. The Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) also drew inspiration from the poem.

Nolan’s film is expected to push cinematic boundaries, with a focus on groundbreaking visuals and epic storytelling. Fans and critics alike eagerly await its release in 2026.