The comedy community is in sorrow at the passing of The Office's delightfully deadpan Keith, Ewen MacIntosh. At the age of fifty, he passed away quietly, according to his management business.

Just Right Management said, “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.”

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Ricky Gervais, who co-created and starred in The Office, expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away.”

“An absolute original. RIP.”

Chelle Just, from Just Right Management, said that MacIntosh had been struggling with his health for the last two years.

“Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him,” She said in a statement.