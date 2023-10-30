Following Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54, "Friends" co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer/director Kevin Bright, released a sad statement. Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, apparently from drowning.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” Kauffman, Crane and Bright’s statement reads, according to Deadline.

“He was a brilliant talent. suman. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said, adding, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s family told the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added. No foul play is suspected in connection with the death.

Perry was found dead just after 4 p.m. in the hot pool of his Pacific Palisades neighbourhood house. Actor Matthew Perry made a terrifying 911 call from his house the night before he passed away, and it was just revealed. An individual may be heard using the word "drowning" in dispatch audio that TMZ has recently obtained. "On the radio, Agent 23, Rescue 23, and EMS 9. As a reaction to the drowning, the recording states. A few words were garbled.