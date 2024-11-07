The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to bring the iconic musical The Phantom of the Opera to India for the first time, adding yet another historic moment to its growing legacy.

The grand production, based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, will be staged at NMACC’s Grand Theatre starting March 5, 2025, marking a significant milestone as the Centre celebrates nearly two years since its opening.

NMACC, which has already set the bar for cultural experiences in India with productions like MAMMA MIA!, Matilda the Musical, and Life of Pi, now brings one of the world's most beloved musicals to Mumbai.

The Phantom of the Opera follows the story of a mysterious masked figure who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls in love with a young soprano, Christine Daae. The musical's themes of passion, obsession, and jealousy are brought to life by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, which includes hits like "The Music of the Night" and "Masquerade."

Speaking about the upcoming production, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "As we approach our second-year anniversary, I am thrilled to announce the arrival of this timeless theatrical marvel that has captivated generations."

Originally premiering in London’s West End in 1986 and on Broadway in 1988, The Phantom of the Opera has won over 70 major theatre awards and is one of the longest-running productions in Broadway history. With over 160 million people having seen the show worldwide, NMACC is set to offer Indian audiences the opportunity to experience this legendary love story on stage.