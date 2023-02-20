While netizens are going gaga over the entertaining comeback of Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming flick 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', the Bollywood actor recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raj' character from 90's famous movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has helped him emerge as a romantic hero.

In a recent episode of Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics', Ranbir gushed about the character and the impact it had on him. "Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre!", said the actor.

With his upcoming film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar generating buzz among fans, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a romantic role opposite Shraddha Kapoor. It may be his last rom-com film, as he recently stated at the Red Sea International Film Festival, "I don't know, it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older". However, fans cheered him on and said he is getting younger.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the debut of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The director has incorporated some daring sequences mixed with lovey-dovey elements in the movie. The trailer of the film has received a great response from audiences, with many curious to see if Ranbir Kapoor can recapture his chocolate boy persona.

Apart from 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', Ranbir's upcoming action movie 'Animal' is also creating a buzz. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

With his entertaining comeback, fans are going crazy over Ranbir Kapoor's latest venture in 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'. We can't wait to see him set the screen ablaze once again!"