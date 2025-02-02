Netflix has officially canceled The Sandman after two seasons, following multiple sexual harassment allegations against its creator, Neil Gaiman. The acclaimed series, based on Gaiman’s DC comics, premiered its first season in August 2022 and was well-received by both critics and audiences.

Despite the cancellation, Netflix confirmed that the release of Season 2 remains on schedule, with episodes set to debut in 2025. Reports suggest that the decision to end the series was made before the allegations surfaced, with the production team concluding by mid-2023 that a third season would not be necessary.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg stated, “The Sandman has always centered on Dream’s journey, and back in 2022, when we reviewed the remaining comic material, we realized we only had enough story for one more season.”

Gaiman is facing serious accusations from multiple women, including claims of assault and coercion. In light of these allegations, he has stepped away from Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation and halted work on Disney’s film adaptation of The Graveyard Book. Additionally, his long-standing collaboration with Dark Horse Comics has ended, resulting in the cancellation of upcoming collections of his work.

Despite the controversy, Season 2 of The Sandman is still expected to follow the Season of Mists arc from the comics, bringing significant developments to Dream’s story. The cast will see the return of familiar faces from Season 1, alongside new additions to the ensemble.