'The Simpsons' writer Dan McGrath, known for shaping standout episodes, dies at 61

Dan McGrath, the Emmy-winning comedy writer whose work helped shape some of television's most beloved animated series, has died aged 61.

McGrath passed away on November 14 at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn after suffering a stroke, according to reports. His sister, Gail McGrath Garabadian, confirmed his death on Facebook, describing him as "a special man, one of a kind".

"We lost my incredible brother Danny, yesterday," she wrote. "An incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are broken."

The Brooklyn-born writer made his mark on American comedy through his work on programmes including The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, and Mission Hill. His career breakthrough came with Saturday Night Live, where he earned an Emmy nomination in 1992 while working alongside comedy legends Chris Farley and Adam Sandler.

McGrath secured his Emmy Award for writing the 1997 Simpsons episode "Homer's Phobia", a groundbreaking instalment that tackled homophobia through the character of a gay antiques dealer, voiced by filmmaker John Waters. The episode saw Marge befriending the dealer, whilst Homer struggled with his presence and attempted to shield their son Bart from him.

Beyond that award-winning episode, McGrath contributed to several memorable Simpsons instalments, including "Boy-Scoutz 'n the Hood", "The Devil and Homer Simpson", and "Time and Punishment". His television credits also extended to King of the Hill, The PJs, Sammy, and Muppets Tonight.

Born on 20 July 1964, McGrath attended Regis High School before studying at Harvard University, where he served as vice president of The Harvard Lampoon and established himself as a theatre director, according to his online obituary.

He is survived by his mother Eleanor, brothers Peter and Michael, sister Gail, and wife Caroline.