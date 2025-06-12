The official trailer for the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been released, revealing major emotional stakes as the hit series nears its conclusion. The upcoming season, premiering July 16, will consist of 11 episodes and picks up after Belly’s (Lola Tung) junior year of college, with one last life-changing summer at Cousins Beach.

Set to Taylor Swift’s “Daylight” and “Red,” the trailer hints at a decisive chapter in Belly’s journey, as she prepares to marry Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), while still grappling with lingering feelings for her first love, Conrad (Christopher Briney).

“I loved [Conrad] in a way that you can only do the first time around,” Belly says in the trailer. “But that is the past. Jeremiah is my future.” The calm conviction in her voiceover quickly unravels as old emotions resurface and long-buried tensions flare.

The story, based on Jenny Han’s final book in the trilogy We’ll Always Have Summer, tracks a turbulent love triangle that leads to a broken engagement and a dramatic confrontation at the altar. For readers of the book, the finale is no surprise—Belly ultimately chooses Conrad, and the story ends with a flash-forward to their wedding at Cousins Beach.

Returning cast members include Rain Spencer as Taylor, Sean Kaufman as Steven, and Jackie Chung as Laurel, Belly’s mother. Season 3 also brings in new regulars Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly, with recurring appearances by Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino.

Series creator Jenny Han continues to lead the project alongside co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka, with executive producers Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

Season 3 will not only mark the end of Belly’s coming-of-age story but also the close of a beloved adaptation that has captivated fans with its emotional depth, character arcs, and sun-soaked drama.