'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to get movie to wrap up Belly's story after epic finale leaves fans wanting more

Less than 24 hours after its finale aired, millions of fans around the globe can finally exhale - the 25 million worldwide viewers who tuned in for Season 3 won't be left hanging after all. Amazon Prime Video just dropped the ultimate surprise by greenlighting a feature film to conclude the beloved YA romance series.

The announcement came straight from Paris (how perfectly romantic!) during the series' finale red carpet celebration, where creator Jenny Han delivered the news fans desperately needed to hear. After watching Belly navigate three seasons of summer drama, first loves, and that infamous love triangle, viewers were treated to one final emotional gut-punch in the Season 3 finale - but now they know there's more story to tell.

The season ended with an emotional and mostly satisfying final episode, as Conrad flies to Paris to reconnect with Belly, giving fans plenty to dissect about Conrad's character development. Christopher Briney's portrayal of the brooding older Fisher brother reached new heights in the finale, with his signature smouldering looks and subtle emotional acting proving why Team Conrad supporters have remained so devoted. Those piercing eyes and that barely-there smile (his "smize," if you will) carried the weight of three seasons of character growth in just a few key scenes.

But let's talk about the real MVP of character evolution this season - Belly herself. Lola Tung has transformed from the awkward 15-year-old we first met into a confident young woman, though fans couldn't help but notice some questionable hair choices in the final episodes. That particular styling decision in the last episode had viewers flooding social media with mixed reactions, though most agreed it was a minor blip in an otherwise stellar performance.

The movie will reunite the core cast, including Tung alongside Jackie Chung, Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer. Jenny Han will write the screenplay with Sarah Kucserka, ensuring the story stays true to the emotional core that made the series such a phenomenon.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han explained, hinting at plot developments that clearly needed the big-screen treatment to do them justice.

The series has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, creating what Amazon executives called "moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation." The multigenerational drama managed to capture the complexity of first love, family dynamics, and female friendship in ways that resonated far beyond its target demographic.

While plot details remain locked away tighter than Belly's diary, the film promises to continue directly from where Season 3 left off. Given the way the finale wrapped up certain storylines while leaving others tantalisingly open, there's clearly enough material for one final chapter that should satisfy both Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah supporters once and for all.

The movie represents a rare move for streaming platforms - extending a completed series into theatrical or streaming film territory. It's a testament to both the show's passionate fanbase and its impressive viewership numbers, which saw a 40 per cent spike in the final season compared to Season 2.

For a series that began as a simple summer romance and evolved into a complex exploration of growing up, family loyalty, and the choices that define us, this movie feels like the perfect way to give Belly's story the grand finale it deserves.