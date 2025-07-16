The White Lotus Season 4 confirmed; new exotic locations eyed

HBO’s Emmy-winning satire 'The White Lotus' is officially returning for Season 4, with creator Mike White back at the helm. The storyline is still under development, but early planning is underway as White scouts potential filming locations.

HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, confirmed the update in a conversation with The Wrap, saying, “Mike (White) pitched a little - I know the general outline of what Season 4 is going to be”. The finer details remain undisclosed.

The location for the next season is yet to be decided and is a subject of speculation. Reports from Harper’s Bazaar Australia suggest White had secured a major filming grant from the Norwegian Film Institute, raising rumours of a Scandinavian setting. However, financial disagreements may have stalled this plan. Executive producer David Bernad also noted that Norway’s cold climate might not suit White, describing him as “a California guy”.

Warmer locations such as Mexico, Egypt, and Australia are now being considered. These destinations offer dramatic landscapes and luxurious properties that fit the show’s style. Previous seasons were filmed at Four Seasons resorts, and the team is exploring new locations within the hotel chain's global portfolio.

Given the extensive production timeline, fans may have to wait until late 2026 or 2027 for the new season. Bloys said, “Mike is percolating in his head,” referring to the creative process behind choosing the setting.

The appeal of 'The White Lotus' lies in its sharp storytelling and changing, picturesque locations. With Season 3 moving from Japan to Thailand during pre-production, the next destination remains unknown. Whatever the location, the story promises to be unsettling, luxurious, and compelling.