Renowned theatre actor Alok Chatterjee, 64, passed away on Monday at around 11 pm after a prolonged battle with illness. Reports indicate that the failure of multiple internal organs led to his demise. Chatterjee’s death marks a profound loss for Indian theatre and the performing arts community.

A close friend and batchmate of the late Bollywood actor Irrfan during their time at the National School of Drama (NSD) from 1984 to 1987, Chatterjee shared the stage with him in several productions. The two forged a lifelong bond through their shared passion for acting. Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire paid tribute to Chatterjee, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram: “Aalok Chatterjee... a rare gem of an actor has departed! He was a batchmate of Irrfan at NSD. If Irrfan was Kalidas, then Aalok Chatterjee was Vilom! Vilom has gone to meet his Kalidas. Rest in peace, Aalok Bhai!”

Chatterjee was celebrated for his nuanced performances and unwavering dedication to the craft. He directed and acted in iconic theatre productions such as Death of a Salesman, Nat Samrat, and others that left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. His artistic journey began at NSD, where he graduated as a gold medalist, setting the stage for a career that would span decades.

In 2023, Alok Chatterjee was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by President Droupadi Murmu, recognizing his invaluable contributions to Indian theatre. As the director of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD), he played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of theatre artists. Additionally, he served as a faculty member at NSD and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where his guidance and mentorship were deeply cherished by students.